Karisma Kapoor Shares A Throwback Picture With Govinda From Her 'Mirchi' Days

Karisma Kapoor and Govinda starrer Coolie No. 1 is one of the cult classic comedy movies of all time. The movie released 25 years ago and is still fresh in the memory of the audience. The lead actor of the movie Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram recently and shared a picture with Govinda from their Coolie No. 1 days. Here is a look at the throwback picture shared by Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor shares a throwback picture with Govinda

Makers of the new Coolie No. 1 movie starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan recently released the new music video of song Mirchi from the movie. After its release, Karisma Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture with Govinda.

From the looks of it, the picture looks like they were shooting for the song Tujhko Mirchi Lagi Toh from their movie Coolie No. 1. The candid picture sees Karisma Kapoor wearing a sare and Govinda in a printed shirt. She captioned the picture as, “à¤¤à¥à¤à¤•à¥‹ à¤®à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤šà¥€ à¤²à¤—à¥€ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤•à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¥‚à¤ ??ðŸŒ¶ðŸ¦ðŸŒ¶ðŸ¦ðŸŒ¶ðŸ¦”

Karisma Kapoor tagged the makers of new Coolie No. 1 movie in the post and used the hashtags, #mondaymemories #coolieno1 #the90s. Here is a look at Karisma Kapoor's Instagram.

Fans react on Karisma Kapoor's photos

As soon as she shared the picture on her Instagram, fans of the duo flooded the comments section. Various users dropped the heart emojis while others called the pairing of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor adorable. One of the users wrote, “Unbeatable Jodi. Old is forever gold!” Here is a look at some of the comments on Karisma Kapoor's photos.

Karisma Kapoor and Govinda's Coolie No. 1

Karisma Kapoor is known to dish out some never seen before throwback pictures for her 5.8 million strong Instagram family. She had earlier shared a picture from the song Husn Hai Suhana from the same movie ahead of the new Coolie No. 1’s release. She captioned the picture by calling it nostalgia and had mentioned that it was her first dance number with Govinda. She had also wished the team of new Coolie No. 1 for its release. Here is a look at Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram post.

Coolie No 1 release date

The upcoming movie Coolie No. 1 is directed by David Dhawan. The movie features his son Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Apart from Varun and Sara, Coolie No.1 cast includes actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Javed Jaffrey in pivotal roles. The movie is all set to release worldwide on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

