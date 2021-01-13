Karisma Kapoor Thanks Sonam For 'beyond Yummy' Food From Her New Venture

Karisma Kapoor recently shared a picture on her social media handle and tagged Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja in her picture. Even Sonam Kapoor took to her social media to share the same and sent love to Karisma. Let’s have a look at Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram handle and see what the actor shared.

Karisma Kapoor thanks Sonam for the meal

Image Source- Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Actor Karisma Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this picture on her Instagram story in which she captured four dishes that she got from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s latest venture, Onetwo.bhaane. Karisma Kapoor then thanked both of them for the amazing food and stated how it was beyond yummy and added an emoji depicting the yumminess of the food. The picture showed four of the delicious looking dishes from Sonam Kapoor’s venture. When Karisma Kapoor added this picture and thanked the couple, even Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram flashed the same picture sending a flying kiss to Karisma through the IG story.

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Karisma Kapoor is pretty active on her Instagram handle as she keeps posting some of the interesting moments from her life with all her fans. She shared yet another glimpse of her fun time with some of her besties. In the picture, she can be seen sharing a laugh with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora with one of their friends. As they can all be seen sitting on the sofa, Karisma Kapoor can be seen standing at the back and laughing. The table in front of them can be seen full of desserts.

In the caption, she stated how it had been a fortune of memories to new beginnings. As she shared this amazing moment with her fans, all her fans were thrilled to see all of them in one frame together. Many of them stated how they all were looking extremely beautiful while many others were delighted to see a pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan as they have been waiting for her to come up with the good news soon. The rest of the fans expressed their love by adding hearts to the comment section.

Image Source- Karisma Kapoor & Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

