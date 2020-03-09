Karisma Kapoor On Her 2001 Movie: 'Lots Of People Told Me To Not To Take Up Zubeidaa'

Karisma Kapoor is one of the most famous actors who ruled the 90s. Her fans still love her performances from her older films and enjoy her comical roles. Over the years, she has become less active in films; however, her fans can still catch her glimpse on her social media handle. Reportedly, Karisma will be seen next in a web series.

Karisma Kapoor says "Lots of people told me not to take up Zubeidaa"

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Clears The Air About Being Offered A Film With Sister Karisma Kapoor

In a recent interview, the actor spoke about her life in films and certain decisions made by her. She mentioned that at a very early age, her family was exposed to films. Karisma also said that she often used to visit sets and therefore fell in love with films in general. Speaking of films, Karisma touched upon one of her films which she did in 2001.

Also Read | Kareena, Karisma Kapoor & Babita's Perfect 'Kapoor Gang Selfie' Is Just Unmissable

Karisma talked about Zubeidaa and her journey with it. She mentioned that fans are often fascinated by biopics but forget that Zubeidaa was a biopic even before biopics in Bollywood became a thing. Karisma stated that she was determined to step out of her comfort zone and do a film that would challenge her. She further added she was adamant on this decision as she felt it was important for her. She said that as an actor, she felt the need to grow and therefore was persistent in taking on the film.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Says Varun Dhawan Praises 'Coolie No. 1' Scenes That She Doesn't Remember

Karisma also mentioned that many people suggested that she drop the idea of the film. She also added that people used to call it parallel cinema, which mainstream actors would normally avoid. Karisma then went on to appreciate the director and said that she wanted to work with him. The film Zubeidaa was directed by Shyam Benegal and went on to win many accolades, including the National Award for best film. Karisma also mentioned that she did many things in the film which were unheard of back then but are quite normal now, like acting in a film without any makeup.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Opens Up About Being Tagged As Karisma's Sister In Early Career

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.