Karisma Kapoor Says Varun Dhawan Praises 'Coolie No. 1' Scenes That She Doesn't Remember

Karisma Kapoor is back to the silver screen with Mentalhood, an upcoming drama web series that is all set to make its premiere on the streaming platforms ALT Balaji and ZEE5. The show will commence on March 11, 2020, and will star actor Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. Mentalhood is not only Karisma Kapoor’s debut into digital streaming but it also marks her return to acting after several years. Now that Kapoor is on a full-fledged promotional spree, she made an interesting revelation about Varun Dhawan who is set to be a part of the Coolie No 1 remake.

Karisma Kapoor reveals Varun Dhawan gushes over her scenes from Coolie No 1 which she doesn't even remember

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Karisma Kapoor opened up about the upcoming Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1. The Mentalhood actor reveals that she bumped into Varun Dhawan recently and the latter was telling her about some scenes she has shot in Coolie No 1. Karisma exclaims that Varun Dhawan went on to talk about some of her epic and classy scenes in the film. Interestingly, the Jeet actor makes a revelation saying that she does not remember any of the scenes now.

In the same interview, Karisma Kapoor also revealed that Coolie No 1 was her first film with David Dhawan and Govinda. She also expressed that she did a slew of movies during that time, and hence, when Varun recalled some of her scenes, she did not even remember them. Kapoor concluded saying that she will now watch Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 and recollect her scenes in the previous film.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor is all set to play the role of Meira in Mentalhood. Her character is that of a very busy mom, who tries to manage her work-life and kids both at the same time. However, sometimes, she gets paranoid with the imbalance in her house. She is seen running after her kids over everything they do in life. Take a look:

