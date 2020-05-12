Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora & Other B-town Divas Join #LockDownMeinLockUp Initiative

As many Bollywood celebrities such as Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar are educating fans to observe self-isolation and lockdown, many other B-town celebs are taking parts in different initiatives. Recently, on May 11, many Bollywood actors participated in the initiative #LockdownMeinLockUp, to provide help and support for women facing domestic violence amid the nationwide lockdown. Actors like Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita Arora, and Ekta Kapoor among many others, shared a black and white format selfie on their feed along with the names of victims facing domestic violence on social media.

Sharing a selfie with the name of victims, the participants of the initiative have given a brief about the same in the caption. With this, they are helping to raise funds for the women who are locked up with their abusers in the lockdown. The participants have also mentioned about an NGO SNEHA, which is raising fund to tackle the situation. After taking part in the initiative, the actors also nominated their industry peers and friends to join the cause. Popular Bollywood faces such as Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Bipasha Basu among many others extended the hand of help and attempted to spread awareness about the same.

Check out their #LockdownMeinLockUp edition photos:

It seems like Bollywood celebs and other famous personalities are concerned about the various social issues people are facing amid the lockdown. A few weeks back, actor Anushka Sharma along with Virat Kohli, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan among many others, talked about the same issue. Apart from this, actors like Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon among many others also participated in an initiative, named #MatKarForward to educate people about the consequences of fake and misleading messages.

