Karisma Kapoor's Stylish Massimo Dutti Outfit Is Affordable For Many; Check Details

Bollywood News

Karisma Kapoor during one of the promotions of her recently launched web-series 'Mentalhood' wore a Massimo Dutti outfit. Here is the cost of the outfit.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor during one of the promotional events of her web-series Mentalhood wore a Massimo Dutti monotone ensemble. The fashion ensemble designed by Spanish clothing brand reportedly costs Rs. 6,800. While the oversized brown shirt costs Rs. 3,000, the brown pleated skirt reportedly costs Rs. 3,800. Check out the Massimo Dutti's fashion ensemble. 

Karisma Kapoor looked ravishing in the Massimo Dutti fashion ensemble. The rolled-up sleeve and pleated skirt grabbed all the eyeballs at the event. Meanwhile, the actor completed the look with gold hoops and minimal makeup. 

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Spreads Positivity On Social Media Regarding Social Distancing

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor's Fashionable Midi-dress Look-book Is Mind-blowing

Also Read | After 'MentalHood', Karisma Kapoor Opens Up On Working With Sister Kareena Kapoor

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor's 'Raja Hindustani' Throwback Picture Has Left Netizens Stunned

Mother of two, Karisma Kapoor, seems to be busy with spending her time with family. As the whole country is on lockdown for 21-days due to the novel coronavirus, Karisma Kapoor is busy cooking and reading. The photos of which the actor posted on her social media. Check out how the actor is spending her time during the lockdown. 

First Published:
COMMENT
