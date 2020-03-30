Karisma Kapoor's Stylish Massimo Dutti Outfit Is Affordable For Many; Check Details

Karisma Kapoor during one of the promotional events of her web-series Mentalhood wore a Massimo Dutti monotone ensemble. The fashion ensemble designed by Spanish clothing brand reportedly costs Rs. 6,800. While the oversized brown shirt costs Rs. 3,000, the brown pleated skirt reportedly costs Rs. 3,800. Check out the Massimo Dutti's fashion ensemble.

Karisma Kapoor in a Massimo Dutti ensemble

Karisma Kapoor looked ravishing in the Massimo Dutti fashion ensemble. The rolled-up sleeve and pleated skirt grabbed all the eyeballs at the event. Meanwhile, the actor completed the look with gold hoops and minimal makeup.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Spreads Positivity On Social Media Regarding Social Distancing

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor's Fashionable Midi-dress Look-book Is Mind-blowing

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karisma Kapoor is basking the success of her web-series Mentalhood. The series, starring Karisma Kapoor, Tillotama Shome, Shruti Seth, Shilpa Shukla, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul, among others, narrates the tale of six parents, who shuffle their personal and professional life while parenting their kids. Mentalhood directed by Karishma Kohli has reportedly received well with the audience, with everyone praising Karisma Kapoor's performance, and the concept of the series.

Also Read | After 'MentalHood', Karisma Kapoor Opens Up On Working With Sister Kareena Kapoor

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor's 'Raja Hindustani' Throwback Picture Has Left Netizens Stunned

Mother of two, Karisma Kapoor, seems to be busy with spending her time with family. As the whole country is on lockdown for 21-days due to the novel coronavirus, Karisma Kapoor is busy cooking and reading. The photos of which the actor posted on her social media. Check out how the actor is spending her time during the lockdown.

Karisma Kapoor during the lockdown:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.