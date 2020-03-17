Karisma Kapoor Spreads Positivity On Social Media Regarding Social Distancing

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone across the world is advised to not leave their houses and stay back to help prevent the spread of the disease COVID-19. However, this has led to social distancing and people all over the world have raised their concern and frustration regarding the same on social media. Recently, actor Karisma Kapoor also took to social media to spread positivity amid this stressful situation.

Karisma Kapoor talks about social distancing

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram handle has over 5 million followers. Recently, the Raja Hindustani actor took to her Instagram handle to spread positivity among her fans amid the increasing cases of Coronavirus in India. Everyone across the country has been advised to distance themselves socially to curb the spread of the virus. Therefore, it has led to a lot of tension among the masses. Karisma spoke about the same and asked her fans to be vigilant by sharing her photograph along with a heartfelt caption.

"I know so many of you are anxious and a lot of you are frustrated by the precautionary measure’s and social distancing here in India. But just remember you are not alone, we are all in this together .. the world over ... so plz stay strong, stay positive. #bepositive #bevigilant #forourhumanity"

On the work front, Karisma's first-ever web series titled Mentalhood released on Zee5 recently and is doing exceedingly well. Mentalhood was also trending in India and the actor herself shared a screenshot of the same to express her joy. The web series is produced by Ekta Kapoor and it premiered on March 11, 2020.

