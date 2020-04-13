Karisma Kapoor Says Her Daughter Loves All Aspects Of Films & Is Experimenting, Learning

Karisma Kapoor recently made a comeback with a web series, Mentalhood. In the series, she portrayed the character of a mother of three kids. The series potrays the relationship of parents with their kids. Following the series, a media portal interviewed Karisma Kapoor where she opened up about her relationship with her daughter Samaira, what are her plans, and other interesting facts.

Read | Neha Dhupia Gatecrashes Hubby Angad's Video With "Rajma Thande Ho Rahe Hai" | WATCH

Karisma Kapoor talks about daughter Samaira

In an interview with a media portal, Karisma Kapoor was asked about the speculations surrounding her daughter Samaira and the rumour that she was going to soon debut on the big screen. The actor immediately rubbished the rumours and told the media portal that the speculations were not true. But, Karisma did agree that Samaira and her group of friends are interested in films through all aspects of movies. She further told the portal that she cannot say whether her daughter would like to appear in front of the camera or work behind it.

Read | Monkeys In Borivali Have A 'pool Party', Tisca Chopra Shares Video | WATCH

Read | Neena Gupta Shares A 'Jab We Met' Like Solution For All Homemakers' Family Issues

Moreover, Karisma said in the same interview that Samaira is very young and is still in school. This whole project of films is like an extra-curricular activity for her and she is just experimenting now and learning the ropes. Further, Karisma added that though she would always back her kids in their decisions, she would never over-encourage or under-encourage them to do something. She backs her children in the decisions they make and she believes and follows the philosophy of ‘believe in yourself and do things which make you happy’.

Read | Jamie Dornan Explains Why Gal Gadot's 'Imagine' Music Video Received Backlash From Fans

Image Credits: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.