Karisma Kapoor Misses 'learnings From Dadaji' As She Shares Rare Photo Of Raj Kapoor

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor remembered Raj Kapoor on the occasion of his birth anniversary. She took to social media and shared an unseen picture of herself with her grandfather through her official Instagram handle. It features a candid capture of the late veteran actor holding his granddaughter in his arms. The duo looks engaged in a conversation as Raj Kapoor is visible keenly looking at her.

Karisma Kapoor shares throwback picture on Raj Kapoor's birth anniversary

Karisma Kapoor marked the 96th birth anniversary of her late grandfather Raj Kapoor through her official social media handle on December 14, 2020, Monday. She shared a monochrome picture of her younger self in the arms of the actor. He is holding the little Karisma Kapoor while having a conversation with her. In the photo, Raj Kapoor has donned a formal suit including pantsuit and a tie. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor has worn a gorgeous dress. She has accessorised her hair with a ribbon.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Karisma Kapoor shared a heartfelt note, expressing her love for her grandfather. She penned, “So many learnings from my Dadaji..â¤ï¸ remembering you on ur birthday… #grandpalove #legend”. Check out the actor’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform below:

Also read: Raj Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Movies Where Raj Kapoor's Name Was Raj

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's 'Dostana': Interesting Trivia About The 1980 Film

Celebs all hearts

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Karisma Kapoor garnered more than 42, 300 likes and more than 240 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the star shared their responses to the picture. Many among them wrote how much they loved Raj Kapoor and his movies. Meanwhile, several celebs like Manish Malhotra, Adaa Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Eshaa Amiin dropped a series of heart emoticons, showing support to Karisma Kapoor’s post on Instagram. So, we have compiled some of the comments that you must check out right away:

Also read: Karisma Kapoor Gets Nostalgic As She Remembers Dance Number 'Husn Hai Suhana' With Govinda

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Gushes Over Rana Daggubati’s Fiancée Miheeka's Pre-wedding Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.