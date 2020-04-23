Karisma Kapoor Reveals Difference Between Her And Kareena Kapoor In Terms Of Parenting

Karisma Kapoor recently spoke about the differences in parenting habits of her and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Kapoor sisters have been the most influential actors of their generation producing major hits through the years. Karisma spoke about their upbringing as well and mentioned quite a few aspects of their childhood.

Karisma Kapoor reveals the difference between her and Kareena Kapoor in terms of parenting

In an interview with a news portal, Karisma Kapoor revealed that she and Kareena Kapoor Khan are very different in terms of parenting. She mentioned that Kareena is an easy-going parent. However, Karisma Kapoor stated the fact that she is a little conservative when it comes to parenting. She revealed that she mostly likes to instill discipline in her kids. She expressed that Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, is quite easy going and a fun parent.

Speaking about their own childhood, Karisma Kapoor added that their mother Babita was very particular about them. The actor added that their mother was extremely cautious about their upbringing and left no stone unturned for them. Karisma was last seen in the series Mentalhood where she played the role of a multi-tasking mother. The series showcased the different struggles moms face and how they are met with unrealistic expectations from time to time. Fans of the series were delighted with the show and have since then been eager for Season 2.

