'Andaz' Or 'Rishtey': Which Anil Kapoor & Karisma Kapoor Starrer Was Loved By Audience?

Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have collaborated with each other several times to entertain audiences with their interesting films and stories. They have shared screen space in movies like Andaz, Rishtey and more. While Andaz follows a love triangle, Rishtey essays the story of chaos and misunderstanding in a relationship. Both the stories are totally different from each other but the element of comedy is equal in both which keeps fans entertained throughout its course. Here’s taking a closer look at Andaz and Rishtey’s plot and how both the movies were perceived by the audiences.

Andaz

Released in 1994, Andaz is an action-comedy movie helmed by David Dhawan. Featuring, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan, the film was a remake of the 1992 Tamil movie Sundara Kandam. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a teacher Ajay who marries a girl from a local orphanage Saraswati.

Jaya, a student who has a crush on Ajay, befriends Saraswati by teaching her everything from cooking to reading & writing. One day, some terrorists attack the school and take everyone as their hostages. Ajay, Jaya and Saraswati are all trapped. To save Ajay’s life, Jaya gives her own life. IMDb has given 4.4 stars to Andaz out of 10. Upon, its release, Andaz collected Rs. 10 crores at the box office.

Rishtey

Rishtey is a 2002 movie helmed by Indra Kumar. The action comedy-drama stars Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a street fighter Suraj Singh, who falls in love with a wealthy industrialist’s daughter, Komal. She marries Suraj and it angers her dad who plots to separate the two by creating misunderstandings between them.

Before Komal separates from Suraj, she gives birth to a child, who she rejects and returns to her dad. Seven years later, Komal returns and demands Suraj to return his child. IMDb rated the film with 4.6 stars out of 10. At the box office, Rishtey went on to collect Rs. 37.79 crores.

(Promo Image Source: Stills from Rishtey & Andaz)

