Karisma Kapoor Quiz: Guess The Actor's Songs Based On The Hook Step In GIFs

Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her 46th birthday today. Solve this Karisma Kapoor quiz to find out her popular songs by guessing the hook steps from GIFs.

karisma kapoor quiz

Karisma Kapoor ruled the era of the 1990s and 2000s with her commendable performances and impeccable talent. Karisma Kapoor, at the age of 17, left her studies to pursue a film career and made her acting debut with a leading role in the moderately successful Prem Qaidi (1991). Subsequently, Kapoor starred in a number of box office hits, including Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995) and Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), and the thriller Jeet (1996). On the occasion of her birthday, here is a Karisma Kapoor quiz to find out her iconic songs by GIFs. 

1. Guess which Karisma Kapoor song is this?

  • Maiya Yashoda 
  • Jhanjhariya Meri Chanak Gayi
  • Sona Kitna Sona Hai
  • Sarkai Lo Khatiya

2. Guess which Karisma Kapoor song is this?

  • Mai Toh Raste Se Ja Rha Tha
  • Jhanjariya Chanke
  • What is Mobile Number?
  • Husn Hai Suhana

3. Can you guess which Karisma Kapoor song is this one?

  • Yaara O Yaara
  • Sona Kitna Sona Hai 
  • Raja Babu title track
  • Sarkai Lo Khatiya

4. Which iconic song is this one?

  • Mai Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha
  • Hum Sath Sath Hain title track
  • Maiya Yashoda
  • What is Mobile Number?

5. In which Karisma Kapoor song do you see her dancing alongside Govinda?

  • Hum Unse Mohobatt Karke
  • Sona Kitna Sona Hai
  • Mai Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha
  • What is Mobile Number?

6. Which Karisma Kapoor song is seen in the GIF?

  • Sarkai Lo Khatiya
  • Mehendi Hai Rachne Vali
  • Yaara O Yaara
  • Tum Mano Ya Na Mano

7. Can you spot this popular wedding song featuring Karisma Kapoor?

  • Tum Mano Ya Na Mano
  • Zubeidaa title track
  • Mehendi Hai Rachnewali
  • Maiya Yashoda

8. Can you guess this Karisma's song by the hook step?

  • Jhanjariya Chanke
  • What is Mobile Number?
  • Sona Kitna Sona Hai
  • Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha

9. Can you guess this item number performed by Karisma Kapoor?

  • Le Gayi
  • Catch Me if You Can
  • Tu Hi Rab Tu Hi Dua
  • Aashiq Mujhe Aashiq

10. Can you guess this Karisma Kapoor's song by the hook step?

  • Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha
  • What is Mobile Number?
  • Sona Kitna Sona Hai
  • Le Gayi

Karisma Kapoor quiz - answers

1.      Jhanjhariya Chanke

2.      Husn Hai Suhana

3.      Yaara O Yaara

4.      Maiya Yashoda

5.      Main Toh Raste Se ja Raha Tha

6.      Sarkai Lo Khatiya

7.      Mehendi Hai Rachnewali

8.      What is Mobile Number?

9.      Le Gayi

10.   Sona Kitna Sona Hai

