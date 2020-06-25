Karisma Kapoor Quiz: Guess The Actor's Songs Based On The Hook Step In GIFs

Karisma Kapoor ruled the era of the 1990s and 2000s with her commendable performances and impeccable talent. Karisma Kapoor, at the age of 17, left her studies to pursue a film career and made her acting debut with a leading role in the moderately successful Prem Qaidi (1991). Subsequently, Kapoor starred in a number of box office hits, including Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995) and Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), and the thriller Jeet (1996). On the occasion of her birthday, here is a Karisma Kapoor quiz to find out her iconic songs by GIFs.

1. Guess which Karisma Kapoor song is this?

Maiya Yashoda

Jhanjhariya Meri Chanak Gayi

Sona Kitna Sona Hai

Sarkai Lo Khatiya

2. Guess which Karisma Kapoor song is this?

Mai Toh Raste Se Ja Rha Tha

Jhanjariya Chanke

What is Mobile Number?

Husn Hai Suhana

3. Can you guess which Karisma Kapoor song is this one?

Yaara O Yaara

Sona Kitna Sona Hai

Raja Babu title track

Sarkai Lo Khatiya

4. Which iconic song is this one?

Mai Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha

Hum Sath Sath Hain title track

Maiya Yashoda

What is Mobile Number?

5. In which Karisma Kapoor song do you see her dancing alongside Govinda?

Hum Unse Mohobatt Karke

Sona Kitna Sona Hai

Mai Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha

What is Mobile Number?

6. Which Karisma Kapoor song is seen in the GIF?

Sarkai Lo Khatiya

Mehendi Hai Rachne Vali

Yaara O Yaara

Tum Mano Ya Na Mano

7. Can you spot this popular wedding song featuring Karisma Kapoor?

Tum Mano Ya Na Mano

Zubeidaa title track

Mehendi Hai Rachnewali

Maiya Yashoda

8. Can you guess this Karisma's song by the hook step?

Jhanjariya Chanke

What is Mobile Number?

Sona Kitna Sona Hai

Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha

9. Can you guess this item number performed by Karisma Kapoor?

Le Gayi

Catch Me if You Can

Tu Hi Rab Tu Hi Dua

Aashiq Mujhe Aashiq

10. Can you guess this Karisma Kapoor's song by the hook step?

Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha

What is Mobile Number?

Sona Kitna Sona Hai

Le Gayi

Karisma Kapoor quiz - answers

1. Jhanjhariya Chanke

2. Husn Hai Suhana

3. Yaara O Yaara

4. Maiya Yashoda

5. Main Toh Raste Se ja Raha Tha

6. Sarkai Lo Khatiya

7. Mehendi Hai Rachnewali

8. What is Mobile Number?

9. Le Gayi

10. Sona Kitna Sona Hai

