Karisma Kapoor Quiz: Guess The Actor's Songs Based On The Hook Step In GIFs

Karisma Kapoor ruled the era of the 1990s and 2000s with her commendable performances and impeccable talent. Karisma Kapoor, at the age of 17, left her studies to pursue a film career and made her acting debut with a leading role in the moderately successful Prem Qaidi (1991). Subsequently, Kapoor starred in a number of box office hits, including Raja Babu (1994), Coolie No. 1 (1995) and Saajan Chale Sasural (1996), and the thriller Jeet (1996). On the occasion of her birthday, here is a Karisma Kapoor quiz to find out her iconic songs by GIFs.
1. Jhanjhariya Chanke
2. Husn Hai Suhana
3. Yaara O Yaara
4. Maiya Yashoda
5. Main Toh Raste Se ja Raha Tha
6. Sarkai Lo Khatiya
7. Mehendi Hai Rachnewali
8. What is Mobile Number?
9. Le Gayi
10. Sona Kitna Sona Hai
