Karisma Kapoor Receives An Adorable Birthday Wish From BFF Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Bollywood’s evergreen actor, Karisma Kapoor has turned a year older today, on June 25. On this occasion, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has shared an adorable birthday post for the birthday girl, Karisma Kapoor, on her social media. Read ahead to know-

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s adorable birthday wish for Karisma Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a very active celebrity on social media. On June 25, 2020, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to post a birthday picture for her friend and actor Karisma Kapoor. Her post included two pictures, first in where Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Karisma Kapoor are seen hugging each other. The second picture is of Karisma Kapoor with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja, from Sonam Kapoor's wedding. Her caption read, “Happy happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor . You are our inspiration for hard work determination and doing things no matter the challenges.. also thanks for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies.. if it weren’t for you we all wouldn’t be here.. love you ❤️”.

The picture went viral instantly and received more than 90,000 likes in no-time. Fans have spammed the comment section of her post with “happy birthday” wishes for Karisma Kapoor. Fans also appreciated Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's sweet gesture.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rhea Kapoor have been tight with each other for a very long time. The girls have been best of friends for over 15 years now. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has also mentioned during many interviews about a WhatsApp group that these girls are a part of for years. The name of the group is ‘The Kapoor Girls’.

Last year (2019), Karisma Kapoor celebrated her birthday in London with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, Saif Ali Khan. Later, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and husband Anand Ahuja were also spotted joining the trio for the celebrations. The girls are also often spotted together for casual outings and even at many parties.

