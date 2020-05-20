Kareena Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor In Similar Olive Jackets; See Pics

Bollywood celebrities Karisma Kapoor and her younger sister Kareena Kapoor are major trendsetters in the industry. Besides their acting finesse, the sister duo is known for their impeccable style statements. From acing their looks in traditional, sporty, fusion, to off-duty looks, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor has done it all. They have managed to stun everyone with their red carpet looks.

Talking about their sartorial choices, Kapoor sisters have a similar choice of outfits. Recently, they twinned in similar jackets. The way they fashioned it was also quite similar. So, we have shown the pictures of their olive jackets that you must check out right away. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's olive jackets

Karisma Kapoor's look

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have twinned on various occasions. The former is quite active on social media and posts pictures with her baby sister regularly. Once, the duo chose to don olive jackets featuring white shaded stars.

Although Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor look twins in it, they opted for different accessories and footwear. Karisma Kapoor rocked an olive shaded jacket over a plain white round neck t-shirt. She paired it with a pair of blue coloured skinny jeans. She wore a bright red lipstick with the ensemble. For a rounded off look, Karisma Kapoor opted for classic white canvas shoes, tied her hair in a messy bun, and carried a black sling bag.

Kareena Kapoor's look

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor looked no less. She flaunted her collar bones with a V-neck white top beneath her olive jacket. Just like her elder sister, she paired it with blue skinny jeans. However, her look differed from Karisma Kapoor when she opted for a nude lip shade, red-white canvas shoes, a brown leather sling bag, and tied a high bun for a complete look. The duo sported sunglasses with their outfit.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. She starred alongside Irrfan Khan in the lead roles. She has Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in her kitty. It will also feature Aamir Khan in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor marked her digital debut with Alt Balaji’s Mentalhood, which garnered positive response from the viewers.

