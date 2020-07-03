Saroj Khan's Death: Check Out These Rare Photos From The Choreographer's Collection

Choreographer Saroj Khan’s demise has left the entire country in a state of shock. She passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday morning. Her family and friends have been grieving the great loss while a few members of the industry have taken to social media to express the love and respect that they have for her.

Saroj Khan’s posts that leaves everyone nostalgic

Soraj Khan has worked with almost all big names of the Hindi film industry. The legendary choreographer has immensely contributed to the film industry by giving a new dimension to the way dance was perceived. She is also known to have converted various non-dancers and given them the ability to recognize their unique grooving style. Here is a look at a few instances from her social media, which will surely leave you nostalgic about her great career in Bollywood.

Here, a bunch of pictures have been posted as an ode to many projects that Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit have done together. Saroj Khan posted the snaps remembering the time that they spent together working and learning. The post was put by her, highlighting the special bond that they shared while also wishing her a happy birthday with a heartfelt note in the caption.

In this picture, Saroj Khan has given her followers a glimpse of the throwback moment that she was having. She shared a picture from the sets of the blockbuster 1987 film, Mr India. In the picture, the cast and crew can be seen gearing up for the shoot while late actor Sridevi takes a little break. Saroj Khan also labelled the picture ‘Amazing times’.

Saroj Khan posted a number of throwback pictures on her social media, from her work during the 1990s. In this monochrome picture, she can be seen posing with the evergreen talent and beauty, Sridevi. The duo was working on the song Aaj Radha Ko Shyam Yaad Aa Gaya from Chand Kaa Tukda at this point. They can be seen in a candid moment on the sets, as they give out bright smiles.

Saroj Khan posted a lovely family photograph highlighting the ladies in the house. The choreographer had a special place for her loved ones and she has expressed it time and again through various posts. With this picture, she has indicated that they all meant the world to her.

Here, Saroj Khan can be seen working with actor Sanjay Dutt. In the initial years, most film critics were of the view that Sanjay Dutt would not be able to pull off a good dance number. However, Saroj Khan’s work with him is proof that they made a good professional pair. He has also delivered hits like Tamma Tamma which is remembered for the choreography and execution, even today. In this post, Saroj Khan also mentioned how hard-working and handsome the actor was.

One of the most famous works of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan includes her dance segment in the song Taal. The graceful and flowy dance routine was set by Saroj Khan and well-executed by the actor. In this picture, they can be seen coordinating and getting the best results. Saroj Khan also called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ‘her sweetheart’ in the post.

Read Saroj Khan Dancing Was Like Watching Whole Book, Says Kajol; Suniel Shetty Shares Rare Pic

Also read Saroj Khan Had Special Gesture For Good Students; Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy Proud Of It

This picture is from a relatively recent work of Saroj Khan. It features actor Anushka Sharma when the two artists were working on the song Oh Boy Charlie from Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. They can both be seen blissfully smiling at the camera here.

Read Saroj Khan's Death: Saroj Ji 'loved Nobody In This World As Much As Her Work'; Watch Video

Also read Saroj Khan’s Death: When Kareena Kapoor Recalled Being Scolded By The Choreographer

Image courtesy: Saroj Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.