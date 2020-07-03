Saroj Khan's Death: Disha Patani, Chitrangda Singh & Others Mourn Her Demise

Legendary dance choreographer Saroj Khan recently passed away in Mumbai. The artist suffered a cardiac arrest that led to her sad demise. She breathed her last at a Bandra hospital. Many stars are now paying tribute to Saroj Khan online, check it out:

Also Read | Saroj Khan passes away: TV stars Arjun, Shweta, Sayantani & others offer condolences

Mallika Sherawat

Mallika Sherawat took to her Instagram to upload a picture of the late artist and penned down a heart touching caption. Here's her caption - Waking up to the news of Saroj Khan ji passing away is heartbreaking. She choreographed me in the iconic song Mehbooba Mehbooba & a few others. There will be no one like her. It’s a huge loss for Bollywood film industry

Also Read | Saroj Khan passes away: Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, and others pay tribute

Chitrangda Singh

This really feels like the end of an era .. heartbroken ðŸ’” ..huge contribution in creating iconic moments & memories forever ðŸ™ had an opportunity of working with her.. so kind ..so dedicated to her craft after all these years #Masterji ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ #RestInPeaceSarojKhan ji pic.twitter.com/8pb2v7Ra5K — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) July 3, 2020

Actor Chitranada tweeted out in tribute to Saroj Khan's legacy. With a couple of pictures, she wrote this in her tweet - This really feels like the end of an era .. heartbroken ..huge contribution in creating iconic moments & memories forever had an opportunity of working with her.. so kind ..so dedicated to her craft after all these years

Also Read | Saroj Khan's interview about her passion for perfection and respect for Madhuri Dixit

Disha Patani

For every girl, dancing on songs choreographed by Saroj ji was an integral part of growing up, music that let them dream and revel in their dreams of Bollywood. RIP Master ji #SarojKhan — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) July 3, 2020

Actor Disha Patani also jotted down a long tweet in respect of the late artist. Here's what she wrote - For every girl, dancing on songs choreographed by Saroj ji was an integral part of growing up, music that let them dream and revel in their dreams of Bollywood. RIP Master ji

Daboo Ratnani

Sad about the tragic loss of #SarojKhan Ji . She was an iconic choreographer & very kind & generous person. We met in 1993 during my 1st film Aatish. She loved my work & recommended me for Baazigar & other shoots. I’ll always be grateful to her. ðŸ¤ Rest in Peace, Saroj Ji ðŸ™ðŸ¼ ðŸŒº — DABBOO RATNANI (@DabbooRatnani) July 3, 2020

Daboo Ratnani, the famous photographer, also tweeted out his thoughts in regard to the late artist. He wrote - Sad about the tragic loss of #SarojKhan Ji . She was an iconic choreographer & very kind & generous person. We met in 1993 during my 1st film Aatish. She loved my work & recommended me for Baazigar & other shoots. I’ll always be grateful to her. Rest in Peace, Saroj Ji

Also Read | Saroj Khan passes away: Dharmendra pens down emotional tribute for the late choreographer

Sujoy Ghosh

so much fun she was. the gods must be lining up to learn ek do teen. thank you saroj ji for all the happiness. https://t.co/Qv4Z9EDg6T — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) July 3, 2020

Sujoy Gosh, the famous filmmaker, re-tweeted Ritesh Deshmukh's tweet and put his own thoughts in the tweet as well. He wrote - so much fun she was. the gods must be lining up to learn ek do teen. thank you saroj ji for all the happiness.

Kiara Advani

Pic Credit: Kiara Advani's Instagram

Actor Kiara Advani also posted a picture of Saroj Khan in her Instagram stories. She called the late artist a true legend and said that she will truly be missed. She also thanked Saroj for her contribution to the industry.

Ameesha Patel

Actor Ameesha Patel also uploaded her condolences online in an IG post. She uploaded a throwback picture of herself with Saroj Khan and penned down a heartfelt caption. She wrote - Can’t believe this ... so saddened to hear that the dance diva choreographer who made us all dance to her tunes passed away .. the most celebrated choreographer of our industry RIP SAROJ KHANJI

Promo Pic Credit: Disha Patani, Chitrangada and Saroj Khan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.