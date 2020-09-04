Karisma Kapoor Shares A Still With Salman Khan, Asks Fans To Guess The Song

Actress Karisma Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry with Salman Khan was much loved by fans in the ’90s. Recently, the actress took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a still from one of her much-loved films with the actor and asked the fans to wear on their thinking caps and identify the film. Apart from sharing the still, the actress also revealed the story behind the filming of that particular song.

Karisma Kapoor revists old memories

In the still, Salman can be seen holding Karisma in his arms while the two shake a leg. While recalling the old memories and wrote that she remembers the sun was setting and the team needed to get this shot done in Mauritius. At last, she asked her fans and followers to guess the song and the film. It seems that actress Taapsee Pannu was quite curious to participate in the game was the first one to leave her answer under the post. Hitting the bull's eye with her answer, she wrote, “Pyaar dilo ka mela hai…Dhadke dil baar baar. "

Apart from Taapsee, several other fans of the actress were also seen expressing their special memory and favourite things about the film. One of the users wrote, “This movie is love.” Another fan of the actress wrote that he has watched the film a lot number of times as it is his favourite film. A third fan of the actress chimed in and wrote that this film revived some of his childhood memories. Another fan of the actress confessed that this song is one of his favourite songs to date.

Earlier, the actress played the same guessing game and shared an old picture with Aamir Khan. In the picture posted, Karisma Kapoor can be seen wearing a red colour gown with full net sleeves and Aamir Khan can be seen dressed in a black and white tuxedo, with a red bow on. Having posted this picture, Karisma Kapoor asked her fans to guess which movie is this still from. Her caption for the picture reads, “Guess the film.”

(Image credit: Karisma Kapoor/ Instagram)

