Karisma Kapoor's Funny Insta Post Grabs Attention, Fans Say 'looking Like Chunky Pandey'

Karisma Kapoor has been active on social media since she made her comeback to acting with Mentalhood. One of her recent uploads has been getting a lot of attention on social media. She shared a video of herself while she was travelling fo some work. Read more to know about Karisma Kapoor on Instagram.

Karisma Kapoor's recent Instagram post

The video shows Karisma Kapoor in a black hoodie and a pair of black sunglasses. This could be to not reveal her identity while she was travelling for her work. The Mentalhood actor captioned the picture with, “Just a regular early morning catching a flight to go to work#worklife #hustle #onthego #missingtravel#throwback”.

The post has certainly managed to gain a lot of attention and has already gained over 20 K views within just 30 minutes of being released. Her fans have been extremely loyal towards Karisma Kapoor who never forget to show their love for her. They have also been sharing their thoughts about the post in the comments section.

A number of Karisma’s fans have been reacting to the post through their respective social media accounts. The fans are trying to have a humorous take on this post, and one such comment certainly outshined the others. A fan commented that Lolo was looking like Chunky Pandey. Others also expressed similar things, sharing that Lolo was looking like a boy because of the hoodie. Some have even appreciated Karisma’s humorous side and have laid down extremely funny comments.

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

More about Karisma Kapoor

On the professional end, Karisma Kapoor was recently in the Alt Balaji’s popular show, Mentalhood. She has taken up the lead role in the series and has made her digital debut with the same. The series revolves around a multi-tasking mom, who tries to find the right balance in parenting and tries to spread her knowledge to other mothers through a blog.

The series is created by the legendary TV creator, Ekta Kapoor and produced by Rupali Guha under her banner Film Farm India. Mentalhood also has a talented set of cast team including popular celebrities like Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mri in prominent roles. She was also called upon by Filmfare for an interview before her show, Mentalhood was released. When asked about how Karisma managed to cope with being in front of the camera after years, she said that she does face the camera regularly for ad shoots. She also mentioned that it isn’t a big gap as such and certainly enjoyed playing a mom.

