Bhumi Pednekar, Tabu, And Karisma Kapoor In Gorgeous Black Sarees

Bollywood divas know how to grab attention with their stunning voguish outfits. From acing traditional, formal, sporty, off-duty to fusion attires, celebrities boldly experiment with their outfits and try out latest fashion trends. They are accustomed to making heads turn with their fashionable looks and inspiring the new styles in the industry.

Bollywood actors know how to make heads turn at major red carpet events. They steal the show with their impeccable sartorial choices. Since the Indian government announced nationwide lockdown, celebrities and the general public have been sharing their photos in saree. To stay up to the mark in the fashion world, we have shared photos of Karisma Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Tabu in dazzling black sarees. Take a look at their photos:

Bhumi Pednekar's printed saree look

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a series of snaps in a saree. She is known for her experimental and stylish outfits. She does not shy away from trying out distinct styles. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor draped a simple black saree for a photoshoot. Featuring a white printed pattern and sequins, she rocked her look with sheer elegance. Bhumi Pednekar paired it with a plain black tube blouse. To complete her look, she opted for a minimal makeup look, kept her straightened hair loose with a middle parting, and sported large statement earrings. Take a look at Bhumi Pednekar's gorgeous saree.

Karisma Kapoor's heavily sequined sheer black saree

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor graced the Lakme Fashion Week event in a gorgeous black saree, the previous year. She donned a strappy and backless black blouse to match with her sequined saree. Karisma Kapoor highlighted her eyes with a black smokey-eye makeup. For a complete look, she opted for a nude makeup, sported a low bun and accessorized tiny diamond studded earrings. Take a look at Karisma Kapoor’s dazzling saree look.

Tabu's detailed and embroidered black saree

Tabu knows how to slay in a saree. Draped in six yards of sheer grace, she looks immensely classic in the picture. She attended a music concert in the black shimmery saree featuring detailed embroidery. Tabu wore a simple strappy blouse with her traditional attire. She opted for a subtle red lip shade to match with her similarly-shaded nail paint. For a rounded off look, Tabu neatly tied her hair in a low bun, sported heavy golden statement earrings, and a wristwatch. Take a look at Tabu's saree look.

