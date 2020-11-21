Karisma Kapoor Shares Blast From The Past; Can You Guess The Film?

One of the most popular divas of Bollywood, Karisma Kapoor knows how to keep her fans on social media engaged and entertained. Other than her acting, the Dil To Pagal Hai star also enjoys a huge fan following on social media and keeps her fans posted about her personal and professional life. She is a social media queen as she often shares her stunning pictures. Karisma Kapoor's photos are always a treat for her fans.

With more than 5.5 million followers on her Instagram, Karisma keeps entertaining fans by sharing pictures from the past and even gives all her fans a glimpse into her personal life as well. Today, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture from one of her movies. She shared a throwback picture and asked her followers to guess the film’s name. In the picture, she can be seen sporting comfortable athleisure with no-fuss pigtails. Karishma Kapoor looked fashionable and funky at the same time. Her post went viral in no time. Fans and followers flooded the comments section and showered immense love.

Karisma Kapoor shares a tangerine-coloured blast from the past

The flashback which Karisma Kapoor shared is from Haseena Maan Jaayegi from 1999 directed by David Dhawan which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, and Pooja Batra. The Coolie No. 1 star has been grasping the limelight with her amazing posts. Previously, she had dedicated a post to celebrate the 24 years of her iconic film Raja Hindustani. She shared a short clip from the song Aye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein from the film while writing, 24 years of Raja Hindustani.

On the professional front, Karisma has been away from films for quite some time now. But Lolo made her debut on the digital platform earlier this year. Karisma Kapoor is one of the most well-known Hindi film actresses of the 1990s and early 2000s. She is also the recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards. She made her acting debut with a leading role in Prem Qaidi. Later, Kapoor was seen in several box office hits, including the dramas Jigar and Anari, the comedies Raja Babu, Coolie No.1 and Saajan Chale Sasural, and the thriller Jeet. She starred in the supernatural thriller Dangerous Ishqq and the latest comedy web series Mentalhood this year.

