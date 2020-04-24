Karisma Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Govinda, Asks Fans To 'guess The Film'

India continues to fight the Coronavirus pandemic, with the country entering the second COVID-19 lockdown following its extension by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3. Now that everyone's cooped indoors, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor decided to play a guessing game with fans. Recently, Kapoor shared a throwback picture from one of her movie's with Govinda and asked fans to guess the film.

Karisma Kapoor shares throwback pic with Govinda

On April 24, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a stunning throwback picture with Raja Babu co-star Govinda. Since Karisma and Govinda have done a slew of movies together, she shared one of her pictures with the superstar and asked fans to guess which film is it from. While the Mentalhood actor and Govinda are seen posing in Paris, Karisma's caption read, "dancing around the Eiffel Tower, hopefully, those carefree days will return again very soon. Which film is this pic from?" Fans in huge numbers dropped comments on the photograph saying it is from Karisma and Govinda's movie- Hero No 1.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor reveals difference between her and Kareena Kapoor in terms of parenting

Karisma Kapoor and Govinda's movies in Bollywood have managed to strike the right chord. Most of their films received a stupendous response from fans and critics alike. Some of their films like- Saajan Chale Sasural, Jab Jab Pyar Hua, Shikari, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, amongst others are truly fresh in the hearts of fans even today.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor misses celebrating mother Babita's birthday with her, shares throwback pic

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram on Monday and wished her mother Babita Kapoor on her birthday and shared a beautiful throwback picture with the latter and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Since the Fiza actor is quarantined in her own house away from her mother on her birthday, she captioned the post- "Happy birthday mom. We are missing spending ur birthday with you". Check it out here.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor misses sister Kareena & nephew Taimur amid Covid lockdown: 'It's difficult'

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar To Karisma Kapoor: B-town Actors Don Chef's Hat Amid Quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.