Bhumi Pednekar To Karisma Kapoor: B-town Actors Don Chef's Hat Amid Quarantine

Bollywood News

Many B-town actors have begun baking at home amid COVID-19 lockdown. Here's a look at Bhumi Pednekar, Karisma Kapoor and others pics depicting culinary skills.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bhumi Pednekar

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown and self-isolation, people are barring themselves from stepping out of the houses to curtail the spread of the virus. Stars of the industry are spending quality time with family and indulging in various activities to keep themselves occupied at home. Only recently, many actors in Bollywood like Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor amongst others have showcased their culinary skills by donning the baker's hat amid quarantine. Here's the list of B-town actors that have turned bakers in this period. 

B-town actors donning the baker's hat 

Bhumi Pednekar bakes a scrumptious walnut cake on the happy day of Easter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Kriti Sanon bakes a quinoa oats banana cake at home 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Alia Bhatt bakes a rain-free paleo banana bread with sister Shaheen Bhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Also Read | When Bhumi Pednekar Called 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' A 'revolutionary Film', Know Why

Swara Bhasker's neighbour bakes an eggless coffee chocolate mousse for her

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar "unsure" If She Will Own A Genre As She Is Focused On Carving Her Niche

Karisma Kapoor finds simple pleasure in baking a cake for her family and staff at home

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback pic with Taimur & Karisma Kapoor shells out family goals

Deepika Padukone lightens productivity by baking amid COVID-19 lockdown 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Sonam Kapoor bakes a delectable chocolate walnut cake for Anand Ahuja in Delhi 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Madhuri Dixit bakes chocolate chip cookies with ginger on the auspicious day of Easter

Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar flaunts her different skills amid COVID-19 lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene) on

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's sumptuous 'writers' room' will make one envious, Shaheen gives a sneak peek

 

 

First Published:
