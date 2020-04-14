Bhumi Pednekar To Karisma Kapoor: B-town Actors Don Chef's Hat Amid Quarantine

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown and self-isolation, people are barring themselves from stepping out of the houses to curtail the spread of the virus. Stars of the industry are spending quality time with family and indulging in various activities to keep themselves occupied at home. Only recently, many actors in Bollywood like Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and Karisma Kapoor amongst others have showcased their culinary skills by donning the baker's hat amid quarantine. Here's the list of B-town actors that have turned bakers in this period.

B-town actors donning the baker's hat

Bhumi Pednekar bakes a scrumptious walnut cake on the happy day of Easter

Kriti Sanon bakes a quinoa oats banana cake at home

Alia Bhatt bakes a rain-free paleo banana bread with sister Shaheen Bhatt

Swara Bhasker's neighbour bakes an eggless coffee chocolate mousse for her

Karisma Kapoor finds simple pleasure in baking a cake for her family and staff at home

Deepika Padukone lightens productivity by baking amid COVID-19 lockdown

Sonam Kapoor bakes a delectable chocolate walnut cake for Anand Ahuja in Delhi

Madhuri Dixit bakes chocolate chip cookies with ginger on the auspicious day of Easter

