Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan And Kunal Kemmu Visit To Saif And Kareena's Newborn Baby

After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child on Sunday, family members flocked to their residence to meet the little one. Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor, Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu were spotted paying a visit to the couple.

'Bebo' was discharged from Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday morning and while she was on her way back to her house, paparazzi were able to catch a glimpse of her newborn lying asleep in the nanny's arms. Earlier on Sunday, Karishma had shared her excitement about becoming an aunt again. Taking to Instagram, the actor had posted a throwback picture of Kareena as a newborn with a caption that read, "That's my sis when she was a newborn and now she's a mama once again!! And I'm a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove."

Besides 'Lolo', Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan, Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also took to Instagram to congratulate the couple on the new addition to their family.

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan issue statement on birth of son

"We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support," Saif said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Kareena’s father, actor Randhir Kapoor had confirmed the news to PTI, "She has delivered a baby boy in the morning around 9 am. I''ll be visiting them soon."

The baby’s grandfather was then snapped at the Breach Candy Hospital on his way out. Saif and their first child Taimur too had been clicked by the cameras.

About Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's children

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012. They welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy named Taimur in 2016 and their second baby, another baby boy, on February 21, 2021. The baby boy was born at the Breach Candy Hospital in the city on Sunday. The couple had announced their second pregnancy in August 2020 with a statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.”

