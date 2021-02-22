Saif Ali Khan's Sister Gushes Over Taimur Soon After Kareena Kapoor’s Second Baby Arrives

Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Ali Khan recently took to Instagram after sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor's delivery. Soon after Kareena Kapoor's second baby, she shared a glimpse of her favourite frame. The frame had a picture of Saif Ali Khan's son, Taimur along with Kareena. She added an interesting caption to her post.

Saba Ali Khan's Instagram post about her favourite frame

Saba shared a monochrome picture in which one can see Kareena carrying Taimur in her arms. Taimur looks cute and chubby as he rests on Kareena’s arm. He covers Kareena’s face in the picture, with only her eyes visible. She captioned her post by writing, “TIM...My Jaan.” She stated that it is her favourite frame of mother and son. She continued, “soon to be reframed with 2 ..Mahshallah.” And also added a "love this" sticker to her post. Fans and followers showered her post with congratulatory messages in the comments section. Saba also took to her Instagram stories to wish the couple. Upon the news of the delivery, she shared that she is a "proud aunt." Take a look below.

Saba shared another monochrome picture on her feed. In the throwback post, one can see Saba along with brother Saif Ali Khan and mother Sharmila Tagore. In her caption, she said, “BABY...Besties. My FAVOURITE..Bhai n Moi. Ma.” Take a look at her post and the comments by fans and followers.

About Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's children

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012. They welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy named Taimur in 2016 and their second baby, another baby boy, on February 21, 2021. The baby boy was born at the Breach Candy Hospital in the city on Sunday. The couple had announced their second pregnancy in August 2020 with a statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” After Kareena Kapoor’s second baby, Saif in a statement said, "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support."

