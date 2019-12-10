Karisma Kapoor’s Party Looks To Take Inspiration From For Your Next Event

Karisma Kapoor ruled the silver screen during the 1990s. This helped her gain a huge fanbase all over the world. Even today, she is considered to be one of the top actors in the business.

Karisma Kapoor made her debut in the 1991 musical Prem Qaidi opposite Harish Kumar. Over the years, the actor has been a part of several classic superhit films including Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, Biwi No.1, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, etc. Her role in Yash Chopra's Dil To Pagal Hai even won her the National Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The Hero No.1 actor is also known to awe her fans with her impeccable sense of fashion. Even during her prime days, Karisma Kapoor defined the fashion of that era. As she continues to give us fashion goals, here are some of her outfits to take inspiration from for your next party.

Karisma Kapoor’s party outfits

1. Karisma Kapoor recently wore this Prabal Gurung outfit for an event. The unique dress had a drape flutter sleeve with a side cut-out. She paired the shimmery outfit with classic black sandals.

2. Karisma Kapoor wore this multi-coloured flared skit by Kalmanovich when she went on Maniesh Paul’s talk show. She wore a sheer black top and completed the look with a sleek high ponytail and hoops.

3. Karisma Kapoor looked dapper in this wave cut-out dress by Rimzim Dadu. The sleek ponytail and hoops only added to the glamour quotient of her look.

Karisma Kapoor has kept a low profile since the past decade on the professional front. She had last made her comeback with Vikram Bhatt's Dangerous Ishhq but the film failed to impress audiences. Karisma Kapoor also had a special appearance in the titular song of Bombay Talkies.

