Karisma Kapoor Wishes 'papa' Randhir Kapoor On His Birthday, Says 'you Are My Valentine'

Actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor has turned a year older today on Monday, February 15, 2021. The end of Valentine's Day coincided with Randhir Kapoor's birthday celebration and daughter Karisma Kapoor expressed her wish on the same through her social media handle. The actor went on to share an adorable father-daughter picture and also penned a heartfelt note. On seeing this post, fans have been going all gaga over the post and have expressed their views in the comment section.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Karisma Kapoor went on to share a sweet picture with her father which is truly unmissable. In the picture, the actor can be seen hugging her father at a picturesque location and is all smiles for the camera. Randhir can be seen donning a white shirt, black pant and a leather jacket. Karisma, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a black hoodie and completed the look with a back hairdo, round sunglasses and minimal makeup.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note for the birthday boy. She wrote, “Papa you are my Valentine â¤ï¸ðŸŒ¹#staystrongstayhealthy”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Karisma Kapoor shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users went on to wish the actor, while some could not stop going gaga over this adorable picture. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday Randhir Kapoor. Lots of love to you on this special day”, while the other one wrote, “aww, this is such an adorable father-daughter moment”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from her, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also went on to wish her uncle on his birthday. She took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of him giving a candid pose. Along with the pic, she wrote, “Happiest bday uncle @dabookapoor”. Take a look at the post below.

Right from Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, several celebrities were spotted outside the actor-filmmaker's residence in Chembur. Randhir Kapoor’s family members, ex-wife Babita, daughters Kareena and Karisma, grandson Taimur were clicked as they arrived for the celebrations. By the looks of the picture, seems like they all had a fun time during the celebration. Take a look at some of the pictures below.

