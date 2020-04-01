Karisma Kapoor's Brand New Sun-kissed Selfie Is All Kinds Of Gorgeous

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, several Bollywood celebrities have turned to social media to kill their boredom. These celebrities are sharing their daily routine on social media with their fans. Celebrities are also requesting their followers to stay at home and to do something productive during this free time. Actor Karisma Kapoor is very active on Instagram and likes to keep her fans updated. Karisma Kapoor keeps posting several pictures on her social media account. Recently, the actor posted a brand new selfie and her fans loved it.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's Stylish Massimo Dutti Outfit Is Affordable For Many; Check Details

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's 'Raja Hindustani' Throwback Picture Has Left Netizens Stunned

Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share her sun-kissed selfie. Fans admired her beauty in the comments section of her post. Karisma Kapoor posted the selfie from her balcony. In the picture, Karisma Kapoor looked gorgeous with her open hair covering a side of her face. Karisma Kapoor captioned the picture as "Sunkissed solitude..🌞#stayhome #keepeveryonesafe”.

Here is the picture posted by Karisma Kapoor

Not only fans, but also Amrita Arora commented on Karisma Kapoor's recent selfie. Amrita Arora commented on the picture saying "Hey pretty". Karisma's fans reacted to the picture with several compliments and heart emojis. Check them out below.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the drama web series Mentalhood. The series is released on the online streaming platform Zee 5 and ALT Balaji. Mentalhood is produced Rupali Guha under her banner Film Farm India as well as Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The show Mentalhood features Karisma Kapoor alongside Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth in the pivotal roles. Mentalhood started streaming from March 11 this year.

Watch the trailer of Mentalhood here

Also Read: After 'MentalHood', Karisma Kapoor Opens Up On Working With Sister Kareena Kapoor

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor's Fashionable Midi-dress Look-book Is Mind-blowing

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.