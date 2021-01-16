Karisma Kapoor's Khar Apartment Sold For A Whopping Price | Read

Karisma Kapoor had a majorly successful run the film industry in the '90s and gained strong popularity as an actor, owing to her several performances on screen. Consequently, she has also gained financially with that success, a small reflection of which was seen in a recent financial transaction that was made by her. She has recently sold a flat that belonged to her in Mumbai at a huge price. Here is more information about her house that she sold for a whopping price.

Karisma Kapoor sells her flat for a whopping price

Besides their work, Bollywood celebrities are known for their grand lifestyle and for their expensive properties. One such property was formerly owned by actor Karisma Kapoor in Khar. The news has surfaced that Karisma Kapoor's apartment has been sold for a huge price of Rs. 10.11 crore, according to DNA. The apartment was on the tenth floor of a building called Rose Queen Apartment which is located in Khar, Mumbai and has a large space. The carpet area of the house is about 1,611 square feet. The transaction and the sale was reportedly made on December 24, 2020.

Karisma Kapoor had earlier sold another one of her flats that is situated in Bandra for reportedly Rs. 1.39 crore. The sale of this particular house was made in 2018. With the long run that the actor has had in films, it is not surprising that she owns a number of expensive apartments all across city. According to a report published by Celebrity Net Worth, Karisma Kapoor’s net worth is around Rs. 90.76 crore, which sits around $12 million.

Karisma Kapoor was known to be one of the top actors in the 1990’s. She has worked in several memorable films, including Raja Hindustani, Judwaa, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and many more. Her acting was positively regarded by both the critics and the audience. She was last seen in the film Zero, which saw her making a cameo appearance.

