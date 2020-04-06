Karisma Kapoor’s Monday Morning Breakfast Is All You Need To Power Through The Day

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor is currently quarantining herself with her children at their Mumbai house. The actor has been sharing regular updates through her social media to her fans. She recently shared a picture of what her morning breakfast plate looked like and it is all things yummy.

Karisma Kapoor’s Monday morning breakfast

Karisma Kapoor, who is currently among the many others who are quarantining, took to her social media earlier today to share a picture of what her Monday morning looked like. She shared a picture of her breakfast plate. The actor mentioned in the caption that she tried her hand at cooking and from the looks of it, the attempt turned out to be a successful one.

Karisma Kapoor’s breakfast consisted of simple South Indian flavours. The plate had everything right from idlis, chutneys, sambhar and also a dry potato sabzi. The plate surely made us want to reach out for some idlis. Karisma Kapoor captioned the picture as “Monday morning breakfast attempt”.

Check out Karisma Kapoor’s post here

Karisma Kapoor recently revealed that she will be lending a helping hand amid the coronavirus pandemic. She added that she will be contributing to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund. She added that both her children, Samaira and Kiaan, will be joining her in this endeavour as well.

In the post that she shared on social media, Karisma Kapoor explained how small contributions can help in the long run. She explained how if everyone joins their hands together then we can successfully fight off the coronavirus pandemic. Karisma Kapoor further urged her fans to contribute in any way they can. Karisma Kapoor’s sister Kareena Kapoor Khan had also pledged to contribute to the same.

