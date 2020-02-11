Kartik Aaryan Reveals The Fantastic Artists Behind Chartbuster Songs Of 'Love Aaj Kal'

After giving several back-to-back hit films in 2019, Kartik Aaryan is all set to hit 2020 with a bang with the Imitiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal. The internet was taken by storm as soon as the trailer of the film dropped on social media.

Until now, the makers of the film have released three songs from the movie titled Haan Main Galat, Mehrama, and Shayad. The songs become instant chartbusters, as 'Sartik's' fanbase could not keep calm but go gaga over Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's chemistry. Recently, Kartik took to social media to reveal the artists behind the chartbuster music of Love Aaj Kal.

Love Aaj Kal's chartbuster songs are THESE veteran artists' creations

In Bollywood, songs are considered the highlight of the film. Kartik Aaryan recently took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of a page that consisted of the titles of all the songs from Love Aaj Kal.

In the picture shared the Karik, the Imitiaz Ali directorial was revealed to have a total of eight songs, out of which the titles of seven songs can be seen on the page while the title of the eighth song is kept a mystery with a question mark next to it. However, Kartik revealed that the music of Love Aaj Kal has been created by Pritam, Irshad Ali and Imtiaz Ali.

Kartik captioned the picture writing, "Imtiaz Ali + Pritam da + Irshad Kamil 🎶 LoveAajKal 🎶

The trio behind the music u r loving ❤️ #Repost @imtiazaliofficial

#Repost @ipritamofficial

Is this okay? @imtiazaliofficial"

