'Love Aaj Kal' Actor Kartik Aaryan Crashes A Wedding In Delhi; Video Goes Viral

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy promoting his upcoming romantic comedy film Love Aaj Kal. The film features Kartik Aaryan alongside Sara Ali Khan. The lead actors' excitement for their film is pretty evident. Taking his excitement to another level Kartik Aaryan crashed at a wedding in Delhi on Monday. Kartik Aaryan's appearance at the wedding was totally unexpected and he took his fans by surprise.

A video featuring Kartik Aaryan has gone viral. In the video, Kartik is seen greeting the people at the wedding venue, who seem to be elated to see their favourite star among them. Kartik Aaryan was dressed in casuals and he also wore glasses. Kartik is surrounded by his bodyguards as he obliged for the selfies.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and the movie also stars Randeep Hooda. The film is the sequel of 2009 film of the same name which was featuring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the pivotal roles. Love Aaj Kal which released in 2009 was a big hit and was loved and appreciated by the audience. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaran-starrer Love Aaj Kal is scheduled to release on Valentines Day 2020.

After Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Dostana 2 along with Janhvi Kapoor. It was speculated that he will be seen playing a gay character in the film. However, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which is based on the topic of homosexuality. In an interview with a media publication, Kartik Aaryan clarified saying that both the films are different. He also added that he feels highlighting the LGBTQ community is more important than box office collection.

