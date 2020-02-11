Sara Ali Khan's 'Love Aaj Kal' Trimmed Down After It Gets A U/A Certificate From CBFC

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s much-anticipated Love Aaj Kal is set to release on February 14. Kartik and Sara are on a promotional spree and have been using social media for the same. The romantic drama film will release on Valentine’s Day and hopes to attract a young crowd.

Love Aaj Kal recently received its CBFC certification after which the list of things to be censored also came out. Here is all we know about the cuts that Kartik and Sara's film will go through.

Scenes that have been cut from Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal:

It was reported that Love Aaj Kal got its CBFC certification on February 05, and the film was axed down to a total length of 2 hours 21 minutes and got a U/A certification.

The U/A certification has led to the removal of many intimate and kissing scenes form the film. It was reported that there was a kissing scene at the very beginning of the film which has been removed. It was also reported that a lovemaking sequence has been reduced and revised to a flash. The Central Board of Film Certification has also instructed the filmmakers to blur the visuals of cleavage that is shown after the intimate scene.

Apart from this, CBFC reportedly asked the makers to remove the scenes of actors undressing which were the part of the second half of the movie. The reports also mention that the CBFC has instructed the makers to censor words like ‘a**’. The words ‘f**k’, ‘f*****g’. To top all of this, CBFC has told the makers to change ‘Har***zaadon’ to ‘Saale besharmo’.

Besides Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, we will also see Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma playing prominent roles in the film. Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will showcase two couples in different eras and what love means to them. This movie is a remake of the 2009 film by the same title.

(Image courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

