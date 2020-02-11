Saif Ali Khan's Most Iconic Dialogues From The First 'Love Aaj Kal'

Saif Ali Khan started his career in 1993, and since then he has been seen in more than 70 films. He was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, which had received mixed reactions from fans and has had an average box office collection.

Many of his films like Dil Chahta Hai, Race, and Love Aaj Kal have become cult classics. Love Aaj Kal was loved so much that the director Imtiaz Ali has come back with another, newer rendition of Love Aaj Kal. The first Love Aaj Kal was loved by fans for its dialogues. Here are a few of the best dialogues of Saif Ali Khan from the film.

Read Also| 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Box Office: Saif Ali Khan's Film Faces Downfall On Second Weekend

Saif Ali Khan iconic dialogues from 'Love Aaj Kal'

"Mard mein bahut dard pehda kar deti hai tumhari smile"

"Tu hamesha correct baat bol deti hai jaaneman"

"Wohi meri duniya, wohi meri puja ... uske sivah nahi aur koi duja"

About the film 'Love Aaj Kal'

In this film, Saif Ali Khan is seen in the role of Jai whereas Deepika Padukone is seen as Meera who is Saif Ali Khan’s girlfriend. They both are a modern-day couple living in London. They are in a happy relationship but break up as their careers take them to different places. The breakup is mutual and they stay friends even after the breakup.

Read Also| Saif Ali Khan's Adorable Pics With His Youngest Kid Taimur, Serious Cuteness Ahead!

After the breakup, Meera goes to India for her work and Jai stays in London in hopes of getting in a call from San Francisco as his dream job of working at the Golden Gate Inc. Meanwhile, they both move on and fall in love with different people. While this is going on, another past storyline is being depicted. Veer Singh, played by Rishi Kapoor, narrates his love story and tries to convince Jai to go and get Meera as they love each other. The story again gets a twist as Vikram, Meera’s boss, proposes to her.

Read Also| Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul: Real-life 'Love Aaj Kal' Jodis

After this, Jai meets Meera secretly where they discuss Vikram. Jai tells Meera that she should do what her heart says. After this, Meera gets angry at Jai and tells him that they need to go their own ways. They start to live their lives separately and slowly get unhappy. They realize that they love each other a lot and, by the end of the film, both reunite as they cannot live without each other’s company.

Read Also| Saif Ali Khan Movies: 'Tanhaji', 'Cocktail' And Other Highest-grossing Films Of The Star

(Image courtesy: Eros Now Facebook)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.