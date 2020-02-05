Karthik Calling Karthik Released 10 Years Ago; Here's Farhan Akhtar Starrer's Best Scenes

The film Karthik Calling Karthik released 10 years ago in the month of February. Karthik Calling Karthik is a 2010 psychological thriller. The film is written and directed by Vijay Lalwani and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Reliance Big Pictures. Ram Kapoor and Shefali Shah played supporting characters in the film. The film featured Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone in the pivotal roles.

Here is a look at some of the best scenes from the film

The scene where Farhan wants to take Deepika out

In the song Hey Ya, Karthik is convincing Shonali to go out with him on a date. The song shows how Kartik is trying so hard and using so many innovative ideas to ask Shonali out. In the end she is impressed and agrees to go out with him. The two of them have a romantic date where they both get to know each other better.

The scene where Karthik gets a call from the mystery man

In this scene, Karthik is about to pop sleeping pills and suddenly he gets a call. He receives the call and on the other side is someone whose voice sounds exactly like his. The man on the other side starts singing Happy Birthday and wishes Karthik. When Karthik asks who was speaking, the voice from the other side says its Karthik. The Karthik on the phone says that he is going to change Karthik's life. This scene is the main plot of the film.

When Shonali confronts Ashish

Ashish whose role is essayed by Vivan Bhatena is Shonali's boyfriend in the film. When Shonali comes to know that Ashish is actually married and also has a child, she slaps him thrice. First slap is because Ashish lied to her, second slap is for giving her a stupid excuse why he was hiding the truth and thrid slap is on behalf of his wife.

