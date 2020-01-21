Kartik Aaryan Introduces Raghu From 'Love Aaj Kal' Who Tries To Imitate Salman. See Pics

Love Aaj Kal have been a very buzzing topic since the makers have released the film’s trailer. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are going to be seen as the lead stars of the film and the latter has released the look of his character. Kartik Aaryan released the look of 'other half' Raghu via Twitter which has been all over the social media currently. Read more about Kartik Aaryan's look in Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal's look revealed

In the photo, Kartik Aaryan’s character is seen dressed in a school uniform and a picture of Salman Khan from his famous film, Maine Pyaar Kiya is kept at his side. Kartik who is playing the role of Raghu is trying to copy Salman's pose. The stars spoke about their upcoming project in order to clear a number of doubts. The audience found similarities between the Kartik-Sara’s Love Aaj Kal and Saif-Deepika’s Love Aaj Kal. Read more to know about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s say on the two movies.

Kartik-Sara vs Saif-Deepika

Sara Ali Khan cleared all the doubts by saying that there is no similarity between the two Love Aaj Kal. She claimed that this is Love Aaj Kal, and not Love Aaj Kal 2 which is a sequel to the previous one. Saras said that Kartik is not playing Saif Ali Khan’s character and she is not playing Deepika Padukone’s character. They are portraying totally new characters, but are also aware that there will be some unnecessary comparisons, and they are okay with that. She ended the conversation by saying that this film talks about love in today's times.

