Kartik Aaryan And Other Bollywood Actors Who Were Part Of Short Films

Short films have always managed to impress the audience with their story. Since the past few years, many Bollywood actors have been going the short film way. Short films provide an easy way for budding filmmakers to showcase their talent and creativity and give them a lot more freedom to experiment with their writing. Many of the top directors and actors from Bollywood happened to start their career with short films. Now with the emergence of YouTube and other OTT platforms, short films have gained much popularity amongst the masses. Listed below are some short films with some Bollywood stars in the cast.

Kartik Aaryan in Silvat

Silvat was Kartik Aaryan's first short film where he was featured opposite debutant Meher Mistry. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the short film was produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Aparna Sud while co-produced by Vikas Sharma. The plot of the film revolved around the story of Noor (Meyer Mistry) and her unintentional attraction to a tailor named Anwar (Kartik Aaryan). Later, the film also depicted the fight between the moral code and the pursuit of love.

Manoj Bajpayee in Taandav

This short film featured Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, who essayed the character of Head Constable Tambe. Considered as one of Bajpayee's best performances till date, the plot of the film showcased the life of a policeman, who more often than not is a subject of hate. There were many scenes which showed he was leading a sad life. Bajpayee's character will earn your sympathy but also put a smile on your face.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Salt 'n' Pepper

Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tejaswini Kolhapure in the lead roles, Salt ‘N’ Pepper, delivered a strong message to the youth who commit suicide for facing problems in a troubled relationship. The film conveyed that there was more than just love in life. Tejaswini played the role of a young girl who is struggling to cope with her partner who doesn’t care for her. While she attempts suicide, a burglar enters (Nawazuddin Siddiqui ) her house who came in search of food. What happens next changes the whole plot of the short film.

