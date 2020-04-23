Kartik Aaryan's Fan Promises To Change Hairstyle If He Replies, Here's What The Actor Said

Actor Kartik Aaryan is posting entertaining content on his Instagram account. From throwback videos and pictures to funny videos with his sister. Apart from that, Kartik Aaryan is known to react to his fans' comment several times. With the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities, just like anyone else have turned to social media to reach out to their fans. Amidst this, Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan shared a stunning picture on his Instagram account and the fans were quick enough to post comments admiring their favourite actor.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Is Missing His 'BAE' Amid Lockdown And It Is Not Who You Are Thinking

Also Read: Sona Mohapatra 'cheers' For Kartik Aaryan After He Deletes 'problematic' Video With Sister

Among these comments, there was one comment which grabbed Kartik Aaryan's attention. The die-hard fan said that if Kartik Aaryan replied to his message, then he would change his hairstyle, "what if i get your reply 🤔 i will change my hairstyle😏". In no time, Kartik Aaryan replied to the comment saying "@rawkneeisthebest ya #HairLikeKartikAaryan". Kartik Aaryan's fans always loved how his hair looked in his very first movie. When his fan agreed to change his hairstyle, Kartik suggested him to get a hairstyle like him. Here is a look at the interaction between Kartik Aaryan and his fan.

Kartik Aaryan captioned the picture as "HusnPari 🔥". In the picture, Kartik Aaryan is sporting a dark green sweatshirt. The actor is also rocking a cool hairdo.

Check out the picture posted by Kartik Aaryan

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Kartik Aaryan has started his own YouTube series called Koki Poochega. In this series, Kartik Aaryan talks to the people who have battled Coronavirus. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal 2 alongside Sara Ali Khan. Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Both the films are scheduled to hit the screens this year.

Also Read: Fans Prefer Ramayan's 'Lakshman-logue' Over Monologue King Kartik Aaryan, Call It 'epic'

Also Read: Kartik-Sara Starrer 'Love Aaj Kal' And Other Films By Imtiaz Ali That Failed At Box Office

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.