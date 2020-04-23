Kartik Aaryan Is Missing His 'BAE' Amid Lockdown And It Is Not Who You Are Thinking

Ever since the nationwide lockdown started, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has grabbed the headlines for various reasons. From interviewing the frontliners to sharing funny videos, Kartik Aaryan has done it all. But now it seems like Kartik Aaryan is missing his cutie as he recently showered love on it. Taking to his social media handle, he shared a picture, in which he is staring at his 'cutie' and it's not who you are thinking.

READ | Kartik Aaryan Deletes Controversial Insta 'Roti' Video After Backlash On Social Media

Interestingly, on Wednesday evening, that is on April 22, the Luka Chuppi actor shared a picture of a camera. Kartik is seen shooting a scene for one of his previous projects, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Instagramming the photo, he wrote a caption that read, 'Missing This Cutie #Bae 🎥'.

READ | Varun Dhawan Tries To Troll Kartik Aaryan On His Hilarious Instagram Video; Read Details

Check out the post:

His quirky post and caption tickled the funny one of his fans and followers as the comments section was flooded with laughing emoticons. Meanwhile, ABCD actor Lauren Gottlieb also agreed with him, and wrote, 'Ughh I miss it too!!! Also that’s such an awesome shot'. Director of Kartik's upcoming film, Dostana 2, Collin D'cunha also responded and said, 'Major Missing 😢 (sic)'.

READ | Kartik Aaryan Gets Slammed By Sona Mohapatra For Promoting Misogyny In TikTok Video

Talking about the professional front of the 29-year-old actor, he was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, which also featured Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda in the lead. Though the film bagged praises from the critics, the box-office performance of the film was underwhelmed. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has numerous projects in his kitty, including Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

READ | This Day That Year: Kartik Aaryan On 'Luka Chuppi' & Shahid Kapoor Announces Second Child

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.