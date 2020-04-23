Sona Mohapatra Asks 'MCP Ego Flared Up?' & Blames Kartik Aaryan For Bad Press Against Her

In the recent turn of events, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan and his publicists have been called out by singer Sona Mohapatra for allegedly planting negative stories about her after she criticized him for a problematic video. Kartik had taken down a seemingly funny video after the singer slammed it for showing borderline misogynistic behaviour. She even cheered for him after the video was taken down by the actor.

Read | Kartik Aaryan deletes controversial Insta 'Roti' video after backlash on social media

However, Sona has now alleged that Kartik Aaryan, with his team of publicists, is responsible for the negative stories about her that have been making rounds on the internet. These stories reportedly slam the singer for having issues with Kartik's video which featured him play-acting as someone who flings his sister out of the balcony for making unappealing 'rotis'.

Have a look at Sona's tweet:

Sad how u are now going around pushing ur PR ppl to put up headlines about how ‘all’ ‘netizens’ r ‘slamming’ me for having issue with ur ‘silly- dangerous’video.I thought u realised ur folly @TheAaryanKartik ,were genuine in your retraction when I 👏 that. MCP ego flared up? — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 23, 2020

Read | Sona Mohapatra 'cheers' for Kartik Aaryan after he deletes 'problematic' video with sister

Not only did the Bedardi Raja hitmaker lash out at Kartik Aaryan for spreading negative stories about her, but she also criticised another video shared by him earlier this week through social media. In this video, Kartik Aaryan and his sister were seen engaging in an invisible string game which ends in the actor getting slapped across his face. Sona called out the underlying domestic violence which does not justify the fun factor of the video.

Read | Kartik Aaryan's throwback video with two naughty kids is rib-tickling; Watch video

Look at her tweet here:

& dear all including the PR hungry @TheAaryanKartik , sister slapping him/u in a previous video doesn’t justify ur video either.This is India.What do the stats show?How many women thrash men at home vs the opposite?Which gender is likely to be more instigated towards violence?🔴 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 23, 2020

Read | Kartik Aaryan is missing his 'BAE' amid lockdown and it is not who you are thinking

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.