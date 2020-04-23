Kartik Aaryan Tagged With A New Name As Fans Decide Between 'husn Pari' & 'national Crush'

Kartik Aaryan recently shared an adorable picture of himself on his social media handle. He posted the pic with a caption “husn pari”. In the picture posted, Kartik Aaryan can be seen with his old trimmed beard and well-styled hair wearing an olive green sweatshirt. His fans were quick to react and took to the comments section to decide on what his actual tag should be, ‘national crush’ or ‘Husn Pari’. One of the fans has also misspelt national crush which was picked by Kartik Aaryan. He could be seen laughing at the misspelt version as it said, ''Natural crush.” Have a look at the picture from Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram with the comment here.

Kartik Aaryan misses shooting

Kartik Aaryan recently uploaded a picture from the time he was shooting for his film, 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. In the picture posted, he can be seen resting on a jute bed while a camera taking a close-up shot. He can be seen wearing a grey T-shirt and a pair of olive green pants in the picture posted. Kartik Aaryan has mentioned in the caption for the post that he misses shooting. Have a look at Kartik Aaryan's picture from his Instagram here.

