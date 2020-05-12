Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Kharbanda Featured In These Songs From 'Guest Iin London'

Kartik Aaryan worked in the movie Guest iin London in the year 2017. He played the role of Aryan Shergill in the comedy film. He shared screen space with Kriti Kharbanda, Paresh Rawal and Tanvi Azmi. The movie was a sequel to the 2010 film Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? The movie did not perform well at the box office but there were some songs from the movie that impressed the audience. Take a look at the songs from the movie.

Songs from Guest iin London

Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi

Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi has gained over 6.9 million views on YouTube. The song features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda. The song is sung by Raghav Sachar and Tarannum Mallik. The music of Frankly Tu Sona Nachdi is composed by Raghav Sachar. The song released on T-Series' YouTube channel on August 3, 2017. The lyrics of the song are penned by Kumaar.

Dil Mera

The song is sung by Ash King, Prakriti Kakar and Shahid Mallya. Dil Mera features Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda. The song has received over 7.6 million views and released on May 25, 2017. The lyrics of the song are written by Kumaar. Dil Mera is a romantic song from Guest iin London.

Daru Vich Pyaar

Daru Vich Pyaar is the most popular song from the movie. The song has received over 16 million views on YouTube and is a party song. The song is sung by Taz and rapped by Arya Acharya. The song is written by Ts Jarnail and Arya Acharya. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Kharbanda are seen showcasing some stunning dance moves in the song.

Rabba Meray Haal Da Mehram Tu

Rabba Meray Haal Da Mehram Tu is an emotional song from the movie that is sung by Sumeet Anand and Amit Mishra. The lyrics of the song are written by Saint Shah Hussain. The song features Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Tanvi Azmi and Paresh Rawal and Kriti Kharbanda.

