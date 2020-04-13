Right From His 1st Instagram Photo, Kartik Aaryan’s Throwback Pics Will Leave You Stunned!

Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the prime time of his career as his movies are doing great with the audience. His recent releases Pati Patni Aur Woh and Love Aaj Kal have managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Besides, Kartik Aaryan also has many more films in his kitty. He is gearing up for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2, opposite Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor respectively.

Kartik, who is very active on social media, began using Instagram in 2014. Let's take a sneak peek into Kartik Aaryan's Instagram. Right from his 1st Instagram post, to his major throwbacks, the actor has come a long way. Check out Kartik Aaryan's photos:

Kartik Aaryan's first Instagram picture

In Kartik Aaryan's first Instagram picture, the actor is seen donning a casual red tee and joggers, as he poses with a cat. The caption says, Thinking big' with hashtags stating 'Dreamer' and 'First Instagram post'. Check it out here.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's Songs That Hit The Right Chord; 'Tera Yaar Hu Main', 'Dilbara' & More

Kartik Aaryan's throwback photos

Ever since Kartik Aaryan began using Instagram, he has been an avid social media user. His Instagram is flooded with throwback posts and it is amazing to believe how he has grown up as an actor and a star. Check out Kartik Aaryan's photos that you may have not seen before.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Has The Longest Single-take Scene? Read More Facts

Here, Kartik Aaryan is seen hogging on some scrumptious food. He captioned the photo saying- 'My hunger-hunger game'. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor is seen sporting a white tee beneath a blue bright casual shirt.

Kartik Aaryan looks nothing but charming in this adorable picture of him enjoying the snow. With messy hair and a muffler, Kartik is seen donning a black winter jacket. He says, "15 degrees. Standing literally On the half-frozen baltic sea".

Kartik is all suited up for one of his causal photoshoots back then. He has worn a formal blazer and shirt and teamed the attire with a tie. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is all clean-shaven, and fans cannot stop drooling over his photo.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's B'day Wish For Janhvi Kapoor Has An Important Message, 'CoronaStopKaroNa'

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani Share 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' BTS Pics From Their Night Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.