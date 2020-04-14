Kartik Aaryan pokes fun at work from home troubles, offers fan Rs 2 lakh to help him

Celebrities have been keeping themselves involved in various ways amid the national lockdown against COVID-19. While many have been helping their fans deal with boredom by posting fun moments, or activities like performing daily chores, some are also utilising their time to inform their fans about the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic. Kartik Aaryan, who has been entertaining his fans with some fun-filled posts and interesting captions, has also taken up an interesting cause.

READ: Alia Bhatt And Janhvi Kapoor Applaud Kartik Aaryan’s YouTube Show 'Koki Poochega'

The actor has started Koki Poochega, a platform to interact with those related to the COVID-19 pandemic. After his first episode of his interaction with a COVID-19 survivor was appreciated, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star was gearing up to share his second episode with a doctor. However, the episode could not be uploaded because it was taking time to render on the editing table.

Sharing a screenshot of the time remaining to complete the edit on the software, while Kartik was on a video call, the actor sarcastically said how everyone was saying work from home, but one drawback was like these moments when the episode is just ‘loading.’

READ:Kartik Aaryan Starts Talk Show 'Koki Poochega'; Invites India's First COVID-19 Survivor

Here’s the post

Interestingly, one fan could not wait for too long to see Kartik’s new episode, and joked that he was ready to pay Rs 1 lakh to Kartik to get a reply from him. The comment did not go unnoticed as the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star quipped in return that he was ready to offer Rs 2 lakh so that the episode can be rendered quicker.

READ:Kartik Aaryan Keeps Refreshing Instagram Feed After 'Sasta Bunny' Post, Know Why

Meanwhile, Kartik has been delighting his fans with both light-hearted and serious posts. On one hand, he posted how one couldn’t ‘lockdown’ a man’s hair, or turned himself into an elderly with the help of an app, he also participated in the ‘9 pm-9 minutes’ task by lighting a diya in the battle against COVID-19, and also featured in the Muskurayega India music video to lift the morale of the citizens of the country.

READ:Right From His 1st Instagram Photo, Kartik Aaryan’s Throwback Pics Will Leave You Stunned!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.