Kartik Aaryan And Nushrat Bharucha's Best Songs That Simply Can't Be Missed

Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha's on-screen pair is always considered to be a hit pair by fans. They have done four films together and each film was loved by their fans immensely. Take a look at some of the best songs from the four movies that they have done together.

Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha's Best Songs

Dil Chori

The song Dil Chori featured in Kartik and Nushrat's last movie together was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety released in 2018. The song was recreated by Yo Yo Honey Singh, while the original song is sung by Hans Raj Hans. The movie showcased the age-old war of love versus friendship. It starred Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in the main roles.

Rumani

The song Rumani is a romantic track from the movie Akaash Vani released in 2013. Akaash Vani was the only film where these two popular Bollywood actors played the lead roles without an ensemble cast. The song was crooned in the voices of Thomson Andrews and Shalmali Kholgade.

Paro

The song Paro featured in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The ensemble cast included Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Omkar Kapoor, and Ishita Sharma. The movie was the second part of the Punchnama franchise. The song Paro was a dance number and was sung by Dev Negi and Shipra Goyal.

Heeriye

The song Heeriye was also a part of the Pyaar ka Punchnama sequel. It showcased the lead pairs enjoying their foreign trip altogether. The song was crooned in the voice of Mohit Chauhan.

Ban Gaya Kutta

The weird named song titled Ban Gaya Kutta is from the comedy movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama which is famous for Kartik Aaryan's monologue. The star cast consisted of Kartik, Rayo, Divyendu, Nushrat, Sonali & Ishita.

