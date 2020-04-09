How Kartik Aaryan Came Up With The Internet-breaking #CoronaStopKaroNa Monologue

In his own style, Kartik Aaryan recently urged people to prevent the spreading of the novel Coronavirus and practice social distancing. He shared a video on Instagram, urging people to practise social distancing in Pyaar Ka Punchnama style monologue. In the video, Kartik takes a rather subtle and hilarious dig at people who are not taking the COVID-19 crisis seriously. The video got viral and even reached the Prime Minister who appreciated him for his efforts.

Kartik Aaryan reveals his thought behind creating his viral corona rant

Since Kartik Aaryan is known for his iconic rants in his films, the video gained tremendous popularity on the internet. In a recent interview, Kartik was asked about the thought process behind the video and his reason for creating it.

According to an entertainment portal, the actor said that Indians have a population of over 1.3 billion, hence according to him, it was the need of the hour. Kartik Aaryan mentioned that when he read about the virus affecting people aboard and advent of the pandemic in India, he felt it was his responsibility to let people know about how serious this issue was and how it can spread. He also added that people did not know much about the virus.

The Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety actor also added that he felt he needed to inform people in a different and unique way in which the message can get through easily. The actor continued saying that he is aware that people really like when he speaks in a certain way and hence, he thought it would be the best way for him to use that technique to spread the message. Kartik further said that he received a lot of messages where people thanked him for his unique style of delivering the message. The Luka Chuppi actor said that he is incredibly thankful that people got the message and are also taking necessary precautions.

