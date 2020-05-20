Kartik Aaryan And Nushrat Bharucha's Hilarious On-screen Moments For Fans To Recall

Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha have co-starred in numerous films. According to reports, they share an amazing relationship and are good friends. Additionally, Aaryan once appreciated Bharucha by saying that he felt good performing with an actor who inspired him to do better. The duo has shared screen space in Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Akaash Vaani.

Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha’s on-screen chemistry garnered applause from the viewers, who never get enough of watching them collaborating in film projects. So, we have compiled some of their hilarious on-screen moments for you to recall. Take a look.

Ruchika discloses about the accident

Pyaar Ka Punchnama’s second sequel was loaded with funny scenes featuring Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha. Ruchika and Anshul are late for the India-Pakistan cricket match. While they visit Gogo or Anshul’s home, she blurts out everything about the car accident to his friends Tarun and Siddharth in utter excitement. Tarun, who is annoyed with Gogo, mentally abuses his friend.

Meanwhile, cricket match starts and Ruchika does not know anything about the sport. She happily screams Chauka after every batting. However, when she leaves, Tarun and Siddharth criticise Gogo for being late and the accident, before Supriya calls. After that, Siddharth has to leave the house in the middle of the match to take her to Gaffar Market.

Ruchika asks Gogo to take a U-turn

Ruchika and her friends get a manicure and Gogo drives them home. They all cover his face to show whose nail paint was better. While their hands are wet, they ask him to call on Tina’s phone as she had left it at the salon. So, Gogo brings out a phone from Ruchika’s purse while driving and tries calling on Tina’s number. But she realises her mobile was kept on silent mode. They insist him to take a u-turn. Ruchika pauses for a second and asks when will a u-turn come.

Sonu dislikes Sweety

Sonu does not like Sweety when he meets her for the first time. She cannot believe that a perfect girl exists and thinks she has a motive behind this. He tries convincing Titu’s family about it and gives them several hints. He also asks Titu that if she was born and brought up in Jalandhar before shifting to New Delhi, how does she not know Punjabi.

Sonu calls her a liar in front of Titu. However, the latter reveals everything to his fiancé, Sweety, who asks Titu is she looks like a liar. This makes Sonu look bad in front of her.

