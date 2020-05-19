Kartik Aaryan Pokes Fun At His Sister As He Flaunts New Look, Announces 'sexy Is Back'

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan made headlines with his 'no shave' lockdown look which was liked by his fans and followers all over social media. However, after popular demand from his family and also the weigh-in by actor Deepika Padukone for trimming his beard, the actor finally gave in and got rid of the bushy beard. Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor announced the 'Good News' that 'Sexy is Back 👶🏻' referring to his almost clean-shaven look while he poked fun at his sister Kritika whom he calls 'Kinchuk'.

Have a look:

The actor also gave a glimpse of the next episode of his virtual talk show Koki Poochega where he talked to actor-comedian Rahul Subramaniam and an IAS District collector from Kerala about the way in which he has contributed to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus in his state. Kartik also spoke about the efforts of the Indian Government in bringing the stranded citizens back to the country.

Kartik Aaryan is currently under lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and has been leaving no stone unturned in keeping his fans and followers entertained during the distressing time. The actor has also started his own chat show on YouTube titled Koki Poochega which has garnered a lot of support and appreciation from his friends in the industry. Kartik Aaryan has also posted some hilarious videos through his social media handles to entertain his fans with a laugh.

Have a look:

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in the sequel to the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya directed by Anees Bazmee. Actors Kiara Advani and Tabu will feature along with Kartik in the horror-comedy film slated to release in theatres on July 31, 2020.

The actor will also be seen in Colin D'Cunha's upcoming film Dostana 2 which is also a sequel to the Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham starrer Dostana. The film also stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya. The film will reportedly release by the end of this year. The actor has also signed up for his first action film directed by Tanhaji fame Om Raut.

