Kartik Aaryan's Highest-rated Movies On Rotten Tomatoes To Binge-watch During Lockdown

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. He has worked in various films throughout his career and he also has some interesting upcoming projects. There are also many movies of the actor that you can watch during the lockdown. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's highest-rated movies according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Kartik Aaryan's highest-rated movies

Pati Patni Aur Woh

The plot of Pati Patni Aur Woh is about Chintu Tyagi, who is married to Vedika and later finds that he also loves another girl Tapasya, a fashion designer. Pati Patni Aur Woh is directed and written by Mudassar Aziz. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Chintu Tyagi, Bhumi Pednekar plays the role of Vedika and Ananya Panday plays the role of Tapasya in the romantic comedy film. Pati Patni Aur Woh has received a Tomatometer score of 44%.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

The story of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is about two childhood friends, Sonu and Titu. Their friendship is tested when Titu decides to marry Sweety. She is not just behind Titu's money but also wants to break Sonu and Titu's friendship. The movie is directed by Luv Ranjan and it released on February 23, 2018. The movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh. Kartik Aaryan plays the role of Sonu while Nushrat Bharucha portrays Sweety and Sunny Singh portrays Titu in the film. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was declared as a blockbuster hit at the box office. The movie has received a Tomatometer score of 40%.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

The movie has received a Tomatometer score of 22%. The plot of the movie is about three friends, Anshul (Kartik Aaryan), Siddharth (Sunny Singh) and Tarun (Omkar Kapoor), who fall in love at the same time with different women. However, their relationships soon turn toxic and make them realise the dark side of love. The cast of the movie includes Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj Sharma, Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh.

