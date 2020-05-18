Kartik Aaryan, Bharti Singh & Other Celebs Who Started Hosting Shows Amid Lockdown

As we are all stuck at home amid the coronavirus, all the Bollywood actors are also trying to make some interesting shows at home. From fun talk shows to instructive meetings, famous entertainers like Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Shruti Haasan and Bharti Singh are displaying their hosting abilities in the advanced space to while away their lockdown hours and fans are cherishing it.

Kartik Aaryan, Bharti, among others who have initiated their chat shows amid lockdown

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's lockdown talk show on YouTube, named "Koki Poochega", is now one of the most popular talk shows. Kartik Aryan interacts with frontline warriors who are a part of the COVID-19 fight, which includes doctors, health workers, and also with fighters of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Kartik Aaryan's funny style is his trademark in these adorable videos. His show, “Koki Poochega”, is already gaining lot of subscribers and enjoys a huge fan base. Some of the popular Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor have also poured compliments and praises on Kartik Aaryan's effort on social media.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan is also utilizing her lockdown period at home by sharing some amazing food recipes on social media. Shruti Haasan does some live sessions on Instagram for interesting interactions with selected guests. On her social media, Shruti Haasan speaks to the guest on how to stay strong, maintain mental balance and keep patience. These were some of the topics that have been a point of discussion to date.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya have also started a new online show amid the lockdown which is named as, Hum Tum Aur Quarantine. They are trying their best to keep the audience thoroughly entertained from the confines of their own house. A one of a kind show, Hum Tum Aur Quarantine is basically a show all-around how the Khatha-Meetha couple is surviving up with the nationwide lockdown. They are putting their talent to use at the best time in which they are chatting up with others. This Indian comedy series is already a popular one now as people are bored at hoke and want some entertainment.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone, the popular Bollywood star has also started her new online chat show on her Instagram handle. The show is titled as "Lockdown with Sunny". You can watch this chat show in which Sunny is seen in conversation with several celebrities, which include Varun Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, and Mandana Karimi among others. "It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Insta. It is all about light-hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest," Sunny Leone said in her debut episode of the show.

