Kartik Aaryan To Alia, Celebs Daring To Face The Scissors At Home; See Transformation Pics

Getting a haircut at home from the loved ones seems to have become a thing lately. This trend apparently started when Virat Kohli posted a video of how his wife, Anushka Sharma was giving him a haircut. The trend got picked up quickly by other Bollywood celebs. Here's a list of celebs who dared to face the scissors at home and transformed their looks:

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan had been sporting a bearded look during the lockdown. However, a few days back, the actor shaved off his beard and even made a funny video about it and posted it on his Instagram account. He also did a poll to see which look of his was liked better by his fans. Take a look:

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was also one of those celebrities who tried a haircut at home and transformed her look. She shared a picture on Instagram and mentioned in the caption that it was her "loved one" who held the scissors.

Arjun Rampal

Not just because of the lockdown, but actor Arjun Rampal had been sporting the bearded look for quite a while now. However, he seems to have finally made up his mind to shave it off. Helping him in the task was his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades. Netizens seem to love the look going by the comment section.

Radhika Apte

Another Bollywood celeb who went 'chop-chop' is Radhika Apte. The actor had long tresses, but it seems the trend of getting a haircut at home really inspired her. In one of her recent post, she shared her new look with extremely short hair. However, even this seems to suit the Andhadhun actor. Take a look:

Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's little toddler also got a haircut at home. And who should be his new hairstylist, but his father. A few days ago, Kareena shared a candid picture in which the Jaawani Jaaneman actor looked ready with scissors to chop off Taimur's overgrown hair.

Other actors who indulged in a haircut at home:

Image credit: Kartik Aaryna Instagram, Alia Bhatt Instagram, Radhika Apte Instagram

